Govt asked to set up economic zone in Lower Dir

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) youth chapter and the Lower Dir Chamber of Commerce on Thursday demanded the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to include the district in its plans for establishing new economic zones in the province.

The JI youth provincial general secretary Hafeezullah Khaksar said the PTI lawmakers from Dir should admit their failure and resign from the assembly as Lower and Upper Dir districts had been ignored in the planning.

Talking to local journalists, he said both the districts were being treated step-motherly by the PTI government in the province.

Meanwhile, speaking at a news conference, the Lower Dir Chamber of Commerce president Mian Noor Alam, senior vice president Muhammad Imran and others said that Chakdarra was a gateway to nine districts of Malakand division and it should have been included in the planning.

They said the traders would start shutter down and wheel-jam strikes if Dir was not included in the proposed economic zones planning.

The JI youth leader alleged that none of the PTI lawmakers had been raising voice for the area’s development.

He threatened to bring youth of the area on the roads in protests if Dir was not included in the government’s planning to establish economic zones.