PTI received funds from Israel, India, alleges Fazl

KARACHI: Warning the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government not to establish diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv, the Pakistan Democratic Movement chief and Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl’s supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday alleged that the ruling party had received funds from people in Israel and India.

The JUI-F organised a rally in Karachi near the Mazar-e-Quaid to condemn Israel and any potential move to establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

Pakistan Muslim League’s central leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Jamaat-e-Islami’s central deputy head Asadullah Bhutto, Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Pakistan People’s Party’s provincial minister Saeed Ghani, Jamiat-e-Ulema Pakistan chief Allama Owais Noorani, JUI-F’s central secretary general Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, KP head Senator Maulana Ataur Rehman, MNA Mufti Asad Mehmood, and others delivered hard-hitting speeches in which they not only condemned Israel but also made Prime Minister Imran Khan a target of their fierce criticism.

Accusing PM Imran Khan of being “an agent of Jews” who received funds from Israel and India, JUI-F chief Rehman claimed that the federal government has intentionally banned live broadcast of his speech against Israel. “But my voice has reached across the globe.”

“By running the election campaign of Conservative Friends of Israel-backed candidate Zac Goldsmith, the younger brother of Jemima Khan, against a Muslim candidate in London had proved that Imran Khan is an agent of Jews,” he said. He said that friends of Zionism can never be well-wishers of Muslims.

Rehman said the opposition parties have already been carrying on an anti-government agitation till the PTI-led government was sent home. “People will not accept the fake government nor Israel.”

Criticizing the government for what he called selling out Kashmir, Rehman also announced to hold a Kashmir rally in Rawalpindi’s Liaqat Bagh on February 5.

PML-N’s central leader Abbasi said that some quarters are paving the way for the government to recognize Israel. “But Pakistanis would resist any move to recognize Israel,” he said. Slamming the government over the economic crisis and policies, Abbasi claimed that PM Imran Khan was “illegally imposed” on the country and it was time the selected government should be sent packing.

JUP leader Noorani said the war between Palestine and Israel was not just a land dispute but a battle of truth and falsehood.

JI’s leader Bhutto said that Israel had usurped the inalienable rights of Palestine and Palestinians. “US-led pro-Israel bloc has hatched a conspiracy against Pakistan to sabotage the issues of Palestine and Kashmir,” he said.

JUI-F leader Haidri said that the entire world must remember that the Muslim Ummah and Pakistanis would never give up their struggle for the Palestinian cause. Messages of Sheikh Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, Khatib of Masjid Aqsa, and Ismail Haniyeh, a senior leader of Hamas, were also read in the rally.