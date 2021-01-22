PAC writes to AGP for report on Broadsheet

ISLAMABAD: The Public Accounts Committee Secretariat has sent a letter to the auditor general of Pakistan (AGP) for special audit of an agreement of the Broadsheet with the National Accountability Bureau with all details about the agreement, conditions, payments and recoveries made through Broadsheet.

In a previous meeting of the PAC held on January 19, the committee had extended the time to the auditor general of Pakistan for submission of a report on the Broadsheet saga and asked him for submission of a detailed report on it.

Sources said the PAC Secretariat has asked the auditor general of Pakistan to get the facts and get verification of recent statements of Broadsheet chief Kaveh Moussavi.