Fri Jan 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

PML-N decides to mark Kashmir Day on Feb 4, not 5

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) has decided to observe Kashmir Day on Feb 4, instead of Feb 5, 2021.

The decision was taken in a meeting, held at the party secretariat at Model Town, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Samiullah Khan, Bilal Yasin, Rana Arshad, Ghazali Saleem Butt,

Shahbaz Chaudhry, Hafiz Noman and other party leaders. The meeting decided to mark the Kashmir Day with enthusiasm, and also decided to participate in Azad Kashmir elections. The meeting also discussed the upcoming elections in Kashmir and voter lists.

