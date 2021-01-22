German envoy, Chaudhrys discuss bilateral ties

LAHORE: German Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Bernhard Stephen Schlagheck along with First Secretary Mr Christian Boettcher called on Pakistan Muslim League-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here Thursday.

On this occasion, bilateral trade, current domestic and global political situation and other issues of mutual interest were discussed. The German Ambassador inquired about the well-being of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Ch Shujaat Hussain specially thanked the German government for dealing with the Pakistanis suffering from corona in Germany.

Punjab Acting Governor Ch Pervaiz Elahi called for strong ties between Pakistan and Germany. He said that overseas Pakistanis were cooperating for the development of Germany, German products are very popular in Pakistan and public relations between the two countries need to be further enhanced, he added. Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan is a beautiful country of peace-loving people; that is why the ambassadors of all the countries go to the northern regions themselves and describe Pakistan’s natural beauty. German Ambassador Dr Bernhard thanked Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and said that relations between Pakistan and Germany had always been friendly. Pakistani people are friendly and loving that is why Pakistan is my second home and we take special care of Pakistanis in Germany, the envoy added. He said that Germany was trying to supply Pakistan Pfizer’s vaccine to eradicate corona through WHO as soon as possible.

He said that Punjab prospered due to public welfare schemes under Ch Pervaiz Elahi’s chief minister-ship. The World Bank also praised the projects, especially in the areas of education, health and agriculture. On this occasion, the German Ambassador also presented his book to Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.