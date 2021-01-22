Oxen slaughtered to ward off Covid-19 effects

NOWSHERA: The residents of Saleh Khana village slaughtered oxen and gave its meat in charity and offered collective prayers to ward off the bad effects of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic in Pakistan and all over the world.

The residents of Saleh Khana, Kotli Kalaan, Kotli Khurd Bakhtay and Shahkot had appealed to the office-bearers of Pak-Pakhtun Association Birmingham including Rashidullah Khattak, Dil Muhammad, Muslim Khan and others for contribution to give alms to the poor and offer collective prayers to get rid of the fatal viral infection. Following the appeal, the association members contributed a handsome amount for the charity.

The residents slaughtered eight oxen and distributed the meat among the poor and a religious seminary. Later, collective prayers were also offered for the wellbeing of their relatives living abroad, all Muslims and the entire humanity.