PFUJ condemns journalist’s manhandling

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists has strongly condemned the incident manhandling of senior and veteran journalist G.N Mughal allegedly by unknown persons in plainclothes who entered his house and violated the privacy of a senior citizen and renowned journalist.

In a joint statement, President PFUJ Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi, termed it a heinous crime against veteran journalist and demanded immediate arrest of culprits as such incidents cannot be ignored in any healthy society.

The PFUJ leadership said that it is the responsibility of the Sindh government to arrest culprits and award them exemplary punishment in the court of law. They demanded the provincial and federal governments to provide safety and security to journalists community while criticizing that cases of beating, abduction and harassment against journalists are on a sharp rise.