KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has claimed that the foreign funding case (against political parties) after gaining significance would emerge as a sequel to the Panama Papers’ scam as it is going to reveal several more properties of the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to media persons on Thursday here at the NADRA’s Mega Centre in DHA, the interior minister advised Maryam Nawaz to carefully read the foreign funding case or make anyone else to read the case to her.

Sheikh Rasheed said had Maulana Fazlur Rehman invited him, he would have definitely attended the anti-Israel rally of the JUI in Karachi and also addressed it. He said the Chairman of Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was celebrating the victory of his party in the by-election in Umerkot the other day.

He said the opposition political parties had cooperated with the government while doing protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan’s offices in Islamabad. “The same cooperation will again be extended if the opposition again cooperated with us during the (upcoming) long march,” he said.

Ahmed said that he had become the first interior minister in Pakistan’s history as he allowed the opposition to protest inside the Red Zone of Islamabad. He said the opposition had also timely ended its protest while the government had also extended cooperation to it. The interior minister said the government was going to issue the e-passports of world-class standard with the provision of computer chip. He said the validity of passports for the labour class would be increased to 10 years.

He said that the Sindh government should extend cooperation to install surveillance cameras in Karachi to minimize the security risk in the city. He said the Safe City project would be implemented in Karachi.

He said the National Accountability Bureau didn’t come under his domain as he had nothing to do with the filing of reference against the Sindh chief minister. Meanwhile, Shaikh Rasheed on Thursday visited the Sindh Rangers headquarters in Karachi and lauded paramilitary force.