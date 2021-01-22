Pak cricketers carry out marathon training session

Ag Agencies

KARACHI: Pakistan’s cricketers carried out a gruelling training session here at the National Stadium on Thursday ahead of their first Test against South Africa.

Aiming to lift their position in the ICC World Test Championship, the Pakistanis are hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 drubbing in New Zealand and tame the Proteas at home. A 2-0 win against South Africa will help Pakistan jump from 7th to 5th position in the ICC rankings.

On Thursday, the 20-member national squad trained for almost five hours. The national team’s coaching staff which includes head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Younis Khan were joined by PCB’s High Performance Centre coaches — Mohammad Yousuf and Saqlain Mushtaq — at the training session to guide the players ahead of the two-match Test series.

The session started with usual training drills to warm up, followed by catching practice before intensified practice on nets.

The players trained in three groups on the field, two nets dedicated for batsmen to do knocking while one net was transformed into match scenario with wickets surrounded by slip fielders, wicket-keepers and closed fielders to make it a virtual match scenario.

To make it more closed to a match scenario, likely batting partners were sent together on nets to rotate strike on nets and bowlers would be replacing after every 6th ball.

Spin maestro Saqlain Mushtaq, meanwhile, was seen working with spinners Yasir Shah, Sajid Khan and Nauman Ali to help them learn the art to trap South African batsmen during the upcoming series.

Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf, separately, worked with batsmen to help them learn the art of staying on wicket for longer.

Pakistan selectors are likely to trim the 20-member squad into 16-member team in next two days ahead of the first Test in Karachi.

The first Test between South Africa and Pakistan will be played at the iconic National Stadium from January 26.