LDA plans mega projects

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has planned several mega projects here on Thursday.

Officials said LDA, under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar’s new Lahore Development Package, has planned three flyovers at Shahkam Chowk, Sheranwala Gate and Karim Block Crossing while an underpass was planned in front of Gulab Devi Hospital on Ferozpur Road.

They added that LDA sought applications for pre-qualification of contractors and engineering firms for construction till February 4, 2021. They were also asked to express interest for pre-qualification of consultant firms for Resident Supervision of construction work on three projects till February 12, 2021.