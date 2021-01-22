Fazlur Rehman made all assets through plunder, says Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Nazriyati (JUI-N) Senior Vice President Maulana Abdul Qadir Loni Thursday said Maulana Fazlur Rehman made all his assets through loot and plunder.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the main reason for parting ways with Maulana Fazlur Rehman was his corruption and hereditary politics. He said he had been a partner in plunder and loot of the country along with the PML-N and the PPP leadership.

Maulana Loni demanded the National Accountability Bureau to investigate all assets of Maulana Fazlur Rehman, He said the JUI-F leaders also made properties in London and Dubai. The JUI-N said Maulana Fazl was planning to take control of Wafaqul Madaris illegally, using it for politics and making it controversial for his vested interests.