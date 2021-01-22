close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

CM Murad Ali Shah orders police action over robbery

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 22, 2021

SUKKUR: The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, ordered the police to take action against robbery in the house of veteran journalist Ghulam Nabi Mughal during which he was injured on Thursday night,

The chief minister also spoke to GN Mughal and enquired about his health and ordered the Hyderabad police to ensure early recovery of the robbed valuables. The DC Hyderabad Faud Ghaffar Soomro visited Mughal’s house and inquired about his health. Soomro offered full support, cooperation in the inquiry and pledged medical assistance to the veteran journalist.

