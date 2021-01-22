Azma Bukhari terms PTI ‘Pakistan Thug Institute’

LAHORE: PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has termed the ruling PTI "Pakistan Thug Institute". She said this in a statement here on Thursday while responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's statement. She said that before joining the PTI, Awan was facing allegations of corruption, but after joining the PTI, she was declared neat and clean. “You can't escape foreign funding case after the confession of the head of “Pakistan Thug Institute”.

By the way, wherever you go, that party is ruined,” Azma said, adding that if not a single corruption scandal came to light during the two and a half years of Usman Buzdar, sugar and wheat scandals surely came during Plato's time.