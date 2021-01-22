Mudassar joins T10 Management

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket legend Mudassar Nazar, who scored over 6,500 runs and took over 150 wickets in international cricket, has been appointed as the Technical Director for T10 Sports Management (TSM).

TSM is part of the multinational and diversified conglomerate Mulk Holdings. The former all-rounder joins T10 Sports Management just before the start of the second season, slated to be held at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from January 28 to February 6.

The Abu Dhabi T10, which is the brainchild of Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman and founder of Mulk Holdings, is the world’s only ten-over cricket league officially sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Speaking about the importance of the T10 format, Mudassar said, “We are in the entertainment business, whether it was 100 years ago or it’s now. If the audience is not entertained, then we don’t move an inch.