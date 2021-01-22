Gurbaz ton leads Afghanistan to victory over Ireland

ABU DHABI: A breathless century on his debut from teenage opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz helped Afghanistan to a 16-run win over Ireland in the first ODI here on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, who hit a run-a-ball 127, and some late slogging from Rashid Khan, who smashed 55 from 30 balls, took Afghanistan to an imposing 287 for nine from their 50 overs.

Off-spinner Andy McBrine was the pick of the Irish bowlers, picking up 5-29 from his 10 overs.

But it proved to be too many for the Irish batsmen who struggled from the start. Lorcan Tucker made a battling 83 but they fell 16 runs short of the target.

Afghanistan took 10 points from the match which is the first in the World Cup Super League which serves as part of the 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification process.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat, Afghanistan got off to a solid start thanks in main to Gurbaz who made his first 50 from 38 balls as he scored the lion’s share of an opening partnership of 120 with Javed Ahmadi.

He had 74 to his name by the time Ahmadi was caught by Singh off McBrine on the boundary for 38.

Gurbaz reached his hundred off 115 deliveries and went on to make 127, which included nine sixes and eight fours, before slogging a long hop from Gareth Delany down the throat of Simi Singh on the square leg boundary.