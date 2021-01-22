close
Fri Jan 22, 2021
January 22, 2021

Aviator in main final of Polo Cup 2021

Sports

January 22, 2021

LAHORE: Aviator qualified for the main final of the Aquafina Polo Cup 2021 after defeating Cavalry by 6-5 in a thrilling match played here at the Fortress Stadium Polo Ground on Thursday.

With four goals, Ahmad Bilal emerged as the hero of the day for the winning team. Muhammad Ejaz and Lt Col Saleem Babboo also played well for the winning side and converted one goal apiece.

