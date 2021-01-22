GB Scouts scoop CJCSC Ski Cup

ISLAMABAD: Waqar Juniorâ€™s outstanding run in both slalom and giant slalom events helped Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts lift the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Alpine Ski Cup at the PAF Ski Resort in Naltar Thursday.

Waqar was in supreme form in both the races, and clinched gold and a silver medal in both categories. In the slalom category, former Olympian Mohammad Abbas (PAF) had a fabulous day on the slope and earned the gold in the category.

The silver medal in slalom was won by GB Scoutsâ€™ Waqar Junior, while Noor Muhammad of Army claimed the bronze medal.

The giant slalom category was dominated by the skiers of GB Scouts as besides Waqar Juniorâ€™s gold, the silver and bronze medals were also won by his teammates Sajjad Ahmed and Waqas Azam, respectively.

The teams of PAF, Pak Army, GB Scouts, Swat, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Higher Education Commission, Civil Aviation Authority and Alpine Club participated in the event.