Melania Trump to Jill Biden: No tea-and-tour at White House, breaking longstanding tradition

WASHINGTON: Time’s run out: Outgoing first lady Melania Trump did not carry out out one last first-lady duty by inviting incoming first lady Jill Biden to tea and a tour of the White House family quarters. Having failed to do so before she and President Donald Trump fly off to Florida early on Jan. 20, the day Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, making the snub the first deliberate break in the 100-year-old first ladies’ transfer-of-power tradition in decades. “In modern history, there has always been an invitation, this goes back to at least Bess Truman and Mamie Eisenhower (in 1952),” says Kate Andersen Brower, author of “First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies.”