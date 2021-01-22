Biden unveils sweeping Covid plan on 1st day in office

Ag AFP

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden unveiled on Thursday a plan to turn the tide on Covid-19 in America, where 400,000 people have died, as the US President tackled his first full day in the White House where he undid his predecessor’s most divisive steps like a ban on people from Muslim majority countries.

Officials said Biden would immediately sign 10 executive orders and other directives to jumpstart the national strategy. Experts have said that was sorely missing under his predecessor Donald Trump — and on Thursday Biden’s communications director Kate Bedingfield said the outgoing administration had left little in the way of a vaccination distribution program.

There was “not a lot of detail,” she told CNN — but she added that Biden would sign executive orders that same day to invoke emergency legislation to increase industrial production and “just to make sure that we have the material that we need to get these vaccinations into arms around the country”.

The Biden administration would be “laser-focused” on that going forward, she added, saying it seeks to increase supply, boost distribution and secure the funding to make it all happen.

Biden’s presidency will initially be shaped by his response to Covid-19 and the associated economic emergency. The plan has organised goals like restoring the trust of the American people, boosting the vaccination campaign, and mitigating viral spread through aggressive masking and testing, while expanding the public health workforce.

It also seeks to expand emergency relief; safely reopen schools, businesses and travel; protect the most vulnerable and advance racial equity; and restore US global leadership with future pandemic preparedness.

The administration is seeking $1.9 trillion from Congress for its plans, which includes $20 billion for vaccines and $50 billion for testing.

A day earlier, Biden pushed through a flurry of orders the moment he entered the White House, starting with rejoining the 2015 Paris climate accord, from which the US withdrew under Trump, an ally of the fossil fuel industry.

“We are going to combat climate change in a way we have not done so far,” the new US leader said in the Oval Office as he signed papers on the Paris deal, which was negotiated by Barack Obama when Biden was his vice president.

Biden also halted the US exit from the World Health Organisation, stopped construction of Trump’s cherished wall on the Mexican border and rescinded a ban on visitors from several Muslim-majority nations. “As a nation built on religious freedom and tolerance, we welcome people of all faiths and those of no faith at all. It is who we are,” said the new State Department spokesman, Ned Price. Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki said his first call to a foreign leader would be on Friday to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — after Biden blocked the Keystone XL pipeline fiercely opposed by environmentalists but backed by Ottawa.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is looking forward to work with Biden in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade and economic engagement and countering climate change. In tweet, he congratulated the Joe Biden on his inauguration. The Prime Minister said he is also looking forward to working new US President in improving public health, combating corruption and promoting peace in the region and beyond.