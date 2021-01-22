25 corona patients die in Punjab

Around 25 patients died of COVID19 and 714 new infections were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Thursday, the death toll reached 4,501 while confirmed cases reached 151,603 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,635 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 2,757,509 in the province.