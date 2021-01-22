Ex-US presidents call for a ‘return to normalcy’

WASHINGTON: Three former US presidents on Wednesday recorded a remarkable video message for their friend Joe Biden, promising to help him with whatever he needed and wishing him and the country well.

In a strong sign of unity, much needed after the divisive last four years, the two Democrats - Barack Obama and Bill Clinton - and a Republican, George W Bush, spoke of their hopes for the future while standing in the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery. Obama, 59; Clinton, 74; and Bush, also 74, have all known Biden for many years and wished him well as he stepped into the role they previously held.

Clinton, Bush and Obama stood at a safe distance from each other while filming the video in a conversational style.

The trio also spoke of the importance of a peaceful transition of power and establishing unity across the nation. Jimmy Carter, 96, stayed away due to Covid concerns but sent a message of congratulations.

Appearing side-by-side in a video message recorded as part of the “Celebrating America” inauguration concert, the trio each wished Biden well as he stepped into the White House. Their message stood in stark contrast to former president Donald Trump, who didn’t attend Biden’s inauguration and ignored nearly every element of a peaceful handoff of presidential power.

“I think the fact that the three of us are standing here talking about a peaceful transfer of power speaks to the institutional integrity of our country,” Bush, a Republican, said in the video. “America’s a generous country, people of great hearts. All three of us were lucky to be the president of this country.”

Bush added that he was pulling for Biden’s success, stating, “Your success is our country’s success. God bless you.”That message was echoed by Obama, a Democrat, who maintained the country has to “not just listen to folks we agree with, but listen to folks we don’t.”

“One of my fondest memories of the inauguration, was the grace and generosity that President Bush showed me, and Laura Bush showed Michelle,” he said.Clinton, meanwhile, said the US was “ready to march” with Biden and called it an “exciting time” for America despite the immediate challenges Biden’s administration now faces.

“I’m glad you’re there. And I wish you well,” Clinton, a Democrat, said. “You have spoken for us today. Now you will lead for us.”Biden had said earlier Wednesday that Trump left him a “very generous letter” but would not immediately reveal the contents of the letter.

In his farewell address on Wednesday, Trump did not name Biden, but said he wished the “new administration great luck and great success.” Obama, Bush and Clinton - who each also attended the swearing-in ceremony - were accompanied by their respective first ladies - Michelle, Laura and Hillary.

The scene underlined how Trump had made himself an outcast from America’s smallest - and most exclusive - club.Trump had railed against all three former presidents, especially Obama, but had also dismissed Bush, privately calling him a ‘dummy,’ while his one-time friendship with Bill Clinton was shattered by the bitterness of the 2016 election campaign.

The hostility was reciprocated: Members of the Bush family were critical of Trump throughout his administration. Four years ago at inauguration, George W Bush commented ‘That was some weird s**t.’n contrast, while Obama was extremely critical of Bush when running for president in 2008, those two families have developed a friendly relationship, especially between Bush and Michelle Obama.

Bill Clinton and George H.W. Bush became close friends after the 41st president’s defeat.