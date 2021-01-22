London, Brussels lock horns over EU diplomatic status

LONDON: Britain and the EU are locked in a diplomatic row over London´s refusal to give full diplomatic status to the 27-member bloc´s envoy following Brexit.

After Britain left the EU in January 2020, Brussels set up a European delegation in London. But both sides are at now loggerheads over the diplomatic privileges the EU´s ambassador to the UK, Joao Vale de Almeida, should enjoy. The EU insists its envoy should be awarded the full diplomatic status of a sovereign nation, as is the case for its ambassadors to 143 other countries around the world where the bloc has delegations. But London argues that the EU envoy should only be given the lesser privileges awarded to international organisations such as the United Nations.