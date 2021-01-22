ECNEC approves Rs25.5 billion K-IV project

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Thursday approved much-awaited Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) with an estimated cost of Rs25.5 billion.

The ECNEC approved the project in a meeting chaired by Minister for Finance and Revenue Hafeez Shaikh.

The ECNEC considered and approved a summary regarding construction of Gwadar-Ratodero road project (M-8) sponsored by the ministry of communication and executed by National Highway Authority at a rationalised cost of Rs38 billion. The ECNEC approved the project in view of its strategic importance as it will facilitate connectivity for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects through improved road linkages.

A summary was presented before the ECNEC regarding provision of advanced skills development through International Scholarship Phase-1 for master and PhD programs to be executed by the Higher Education Commission. The ECNEC approved the project at a rationalised cost of Rs13.3 billion.

The summary of greater phase-1 of 260 million gallons per day K-IV was presented before ECNEC. The expected period of completion is four years. The ECNEC approved the project for provision of environment friendly water sanitation and waste management infrastructure / facilities to residents of Karachi.

Similarly, a project titled ‘solid waste emergency and efficiency project’ was presented before the committee sponsored by the local government, housing and town planning department of Sindh with total cost of Rs16.8 billion including IBRD-World Bank loan of Rs16 billion.

The project is designed to mitigate the risk of widespread flooding caused by inadequate solid and liquid waste management during monsoon season and to improve the solid waste management infrastructure and service delivery with a view to transform Karachi into an eco-friendly city in the long run.

The ECNEC considered and approved the ‘Khyber Pakhtunkwa human capital investment project’ at the total cost of Rs18.9 billion ($115 million). The project has been financed by the World Bank/IDA. The project is envisioned to upgrade basic education infrastructure in the districts of Peshawar, Haripur, Noshera and Swabi of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The project for the ‘construction of 100 dams in Balochistan- Package IV (23 dams)’ was approved by ECNEC at the total cost of Rs13.5 billion. Balochistan Irrigation Department will execute the project and it will complete in three years. The project is designed to harness flood flows for direct irrigation, ground water recharge and agricultural development through construction of small dams throughout the province.

Phase-II of the ‘Pak-China optical fiber cable (OFC) project for establishment of cross-border OFC network (Khunjerab-Karachi) along China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Routes’ was approved at the total cost of Rs37.9 billion. The project will provide alternate path for international connectivity through northern border of Pakistan with China.

COVID-19 response and other natural calamities control program was approved by the ECNEC at the cost of Rs70 billion as federal share. The project includes national health upgradation program, national program for water and sanitation and hygiene, and COVID-19 interventions for less developed areas.

The ECNEC also approved the project for ‘dualisation and improvement of old Bannu road’ at the total cost of Rs17.2 billion from federal development budget of 2020/21. The project envisages dualisation of existing two-lane old Bannu road measuring 83-kilometre in length from Gaandi chowk to Sarai Naurang (8km) and Domail to Krapa on N-55 (75km) to 4 lanes with 7.3 m wide carriageway on either side. Scope of work also includes extension of existing culverts and bridges, construction of retaining walls along with drainage / erosion works and allied facilities. The National Highway Authority will execute the project.