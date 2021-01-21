close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
January 21, 2021

UAE envoy visits ‘Panah Gah’ to provide assistance

National

MSZ
Muhammad Saleh Zaafir
January 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Ambassador of the UAE in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, visited shelter home, called ‘Panah Gah’ for the needy, on Wednesday. The UAE envoy mingled with the people of ‘Panah Gah’. The Covid-19 SOPs were strictly observed on the occasion. The ambassador, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi, said his visit to shelter home and distribution of sleeping bags has come as part of his mission to support the brotherly people of Pakistan.

The ambassador distributed sleeping bags among the residents, and listened to their problems and inquired about their well-being.

Latest News

More From Pakistan