Pakistan conducts flight test of Shaheen-III missile

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan on Wednesday conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometers.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, the ISPR said. The successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Dr Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM and the scientists and engineers.

General Nadeem Raza congratulated scientists and engineers on the conduct of the successful test. He asserted that Pakistan desires peaceful co-existence in the region and its strategic capability is to deter any aggression against the sovereignty of Pakistan. The CJCSC appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers, who contributed whole-heartedly in making the missile launch successful. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Prime Minister Imran Khan and the service chiefs have also congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of Wednesday’s missile test.