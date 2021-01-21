Joe Biden’s habits and life

LAHORE: It has not been a comfort-studded political journey for Joe Biden, as it took him decades to soar and surge to the point where he is perched today.

Having served in the United States Senate for 36 years, followed by two terms as vice president under Barack Obama, the 46th American president is thus no stranger to his compatriots. He was a lifeguard in the 1960s.

In a 2008 speech at the American Institute for Stuttering, Biden had revealed he used to stutter and stammer in school. He overcame the stutter by reading and reciting Irish poems in front of a mirror, and would monitor and control his facial distortions. To this day, he can still recite long passages of Irish poetry from memory.

Biden’s two German Shepherd dogs, Champ and Major, will be joining him and wife, Jill Biden, in the White House.

He eats a lot of ice cream. His favorite movie is 'Chariots of Fire', a 1981 British historical sports drama.

In an interview, Biden had revealed that one of his favourite scenes was the one in which one of the film’s main runners had refused to race on a Sunday due to his religious beliefs.

The new American president remains a car enthusiast till date. His father, Joseph Biden Senior, a one-time car dealership manager, had financed a green 1967 Corvette Stingray for him as a wedding gift, and the president still drives the car.

Following the December 1972 car accident that claimed the lives of his first wife, Neilia and 13-month-old daughter, Naomi “Amy” Biden, the newly elected United States senator was sworn into office in January 1973 at the bedsides of sons Beau and Hunter, who were badly injured in the crash. Then 30 years old Biden was one of the youngest senators to be elected, though he’d considered stepping down following the tragedy.