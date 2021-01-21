New style of ‘Khabarnaak’ is ready to win hearts

KARACHI: Pakistan's most interesting and popular comic plus political show "Khabarnaak" is about to start in a new and unique way from this Thursday.

In order to watch this show and control themselves, the people should fasten their political belts well because this time the political situation will come up with a humorous non-political presentation. The number one show of Pakistan's number one news channel "Geo News" will be aired in a unique way this time with a new host.

It is claimed that the "content" that will be aired this time will be such that it will win everyone's heart. Leading journalist, columnist and senior analyst Irshad Bhatti will be hosting the show. The audience will definitely like Ali Mir's pairing with Irshad Bhatti. Remember that "Khabarnaak" deals with important information on the host's political and social issues and watching Ali Mir's parodies. On the one hand, Irshad Bhatti's bitter and sweet talk will heat up the temperature of the show, on the other hand, Ali Mir, the king of comedy, will also make the audience laugh with his performances in the guise of political and non-political personalities.

The eloquence and chatter of the two will also drive everyone crazy. The show is very popular in the country and abroad with humorous corrective discussions on many other important topics including politics and social issues. In addition, every important subject related to the people is brought to the notice of the rulers by immersing them in humor. Considering the format of the show, there will be a lot in the program this time too and it will be presented in a more refined way. While "Khabarnaak" will have lively analysis and commentary on the latest news, there will be a lot of laughter, jokes and laughter as well as music.