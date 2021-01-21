Pak-China international cooperation yielded fruitful result: White Paper

BEIJING: Pak-China international cooperation yielded fruitful result in 2020, says a White Paper issued here.

According to Gwadar Pro, the State Council Information Office of China published a White Paper on “China’s International Development Cooperation in the New Era”.

The White Paper includes multi-field international cooperation and frequently mentions Pak-China cooperation in 2020.

The paper summarizes China’s recent engagement in providing development assistance and lays out China’s strategy and areas of future development assistance. The respects which are also closely concerned by Pakistan, such as debt relief, poverty reduction, infrastructure improvement, energy transformation, and food crisis alleviation, were emphasized in the paper.

As pet the White Paper, in 2020, China has continued a steady increase in the scale of its international development cooperation, giving high priority to the least developed countries in Asia and Africa and developing countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative.