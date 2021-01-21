PDM’s Islamabad rally flopped: Firdous

LAHORE: CM’s Special Assistant on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said the PDM’s Islamabad rally badly failed.

In a statement Wednesday, she advised the PDM leadership and their cronies to be mindful of their behaviour as the ‘cabal’ is about to face an internal conflict after the flop rally. The nation paid no heed to the PDM as it faced humiliation in Islamabad, she added. She said 11-party alliance is entrapped in a blind alley, adding, fathers of the ‘princess’ and the ‘prince’ had registered corruption cases against each other; and today, both have become allies to save their fathers.