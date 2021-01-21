NA speaker supports presidential reference on Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has supported the government in its desire to hold the upcoming Senate elections in a transparent manner to strengthen parliamentary democracy.

In a synopsis submitted to the Supreme Court, Asad said the Supreme Court may give its opinion in accordance with the scheme and provisions of the Constitution. He said voting for the Senate be through open or traceable vote rather than secret ballot so as to strengthen parliamentary democracy. “Indeed the Committee of the Whole examined the issue in detail in 2016 and recommended open traceable balloting for the Senate of Pakistan through appropriate amendment to Article 226 of the Constitution,” the speaker said, adding that it was proposed to ensure that the members vote in accordance with the party line and this would cure the floor crossing.

“Elections for the Senate are mandated by Article 59 (2) to be held by way of indirect elections in accordance with the system of proportional representation by means of single transferable vote and unlike citizens’ voters, the electoral college is the members of the assemblies,” Asad said. He submitted that in a parliamentary democracy, the parties play a vital role and are accountable to people at large. “Thus, it is highly desirable that voting for the Senate be through open or traceable vote rather than secret ballot to strengthen parliamentary democracy of which the political parties are lynchpin,” the NA speaker said.