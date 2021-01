Govt to provide facilities to vulnerable people: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning and Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, on Wednesday said the government was committed to providing all possible facilities to the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of the society.

While chairing the first sub-committee meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the PTI minister hoped to improve quality of life of vulnerable and weakest segments of the society. He said the progress report of the sub-committee would be presented in the NEC meeting, chaired by the PM himself.

Secretary Planning, chief SDGs representatives from provincial planning and development departments and officials from Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also attended the meeting.