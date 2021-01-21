Pakistan Kissan Movement criticises sugarcane commissioner

LAHORE: Pakistan Kissan Movement Secretary General Ch Hanif Gujjar said every person in the government is trying to take credit for the sugar prices reduction without realising that this is solely because of the action of district administration and provincial government, on the directions of Punjab chief secretary.

There has been to some extent action against the middlemen in order to stop them from the illegal activities of exploiting poor farmers. He said since the middlemen have gone into hiding and resultantly the prices of sugarcane have come down from Rs300/-to Rs270 – Rs280/- per maund because of government’s initiative and as a result price of sugar has also come down from Rs90 to Rs82-83/per kg.