No one can prove corruption against me: Shahbaz

LAHORE: An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of money-laundering and assets beyond means case against Shahbaz family until January 26.

The jail authorities produced Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz before the court amid tight security as heavy contingents of the law-enforcement agencies had cordoned off the court premises.

During the course of hearing, the NAB prosecution witness FBR’s Deputy Director Asif Zameer recorded his statement. Moreover, the court has summoned Asif Zameer and another witness Muhammad Sharif on the next hearing for cross-examination. The court has also directed authorities concerned to include three personal physicians of Shahbaz Sharif as part of the medical board constituted to address his health concerns.

During the hearing, Shahbaz again said he saved billions of rupees of the nation in the contract of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC). He said no one has rebutted his claims what he had said on the last hearing. He claimed that news was planted against him from London.

“I will not expose the name of the person who planted that news,” he added. When the Daily Mail published that news, British authorities opened their offices Sunday which is not a working day and made investigations, Shahbaz claimed. He further claimed that British authorities didn’t find any evidence of corruption against him.