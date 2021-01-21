Malik, Japanese envoy discuss mutual issues, regional situation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Interior Chairman and former federal interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik and Japan Ambassador to Pakistan Matsuda Kuninori met on Wednesday in Japan Embassy on lunch.
Ambassador Matsuda had invited him at lunch in embassy wherein matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to further cement bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed.