Pak-German officials discuss clean drinking water projects

LAHORE: Pakistan and German officials, on Wednesday discussed projects of clean drinking water, drainage and sanitation sectors in Lahore. In this regard, an online meeting headed by Managing Director WASA Syed Zahid Aziz was held at WASA head office.

The officials of Germany and Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President National Bank Arif Usmani and MD Karachi Water Board Syed Hassan Kazmi participated in the online meeting. The participants presented suggestions for a long-lasting solution to water and sanitation problems in Pakistan in the meeting.