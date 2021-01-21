48 more Pakistanis fall prey to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus claimed 48 more lives taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 11,103 on Wednesday, while 1,772 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2,046 people recovered from the disease and 27 critical cases were recorded during the last 24 hours.

Out of 48 deaths during the last 24 hours, 44 patients were under treatment in hospitals and four in their homes or quarantines. Thirty patients died on ventilators.

Maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas—Multan 49 per cent, Islamabad 32 per cent, Peshawar 29 per cent and Lahore 38 per cent. About 4,476 individuals have so far lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab; 3,830 in Sindh; 1,799 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP); 460 in Islamabad; 245 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); 191 in Balochistan; and 102 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Some 39,604 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday — 11,208 in Sindh; 14,007 in Punjab; 6,509 in KP; 6,540 in Islamabad; 431 in Balochistan; 466 in GB, and 443 in AJK.

Till now 237,308 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 150,889 in Punjab; 64 078 in KP; 40,304 in Islamabad; 18,640 in Balochistan; 8,672 in AJK; and 4,892 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,481 688 coronavirus tests, whereas 2,368 patients were in critical condition. Around 478,517 people have so far recovered from the disease across the country making it a significant count with over 90 per cent recovery ratio.