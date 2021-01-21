ECP’s scrutiny panel ‘under pressure from PTI’, says petitioner

LAHORE: The petitioner in the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case and one of the ruling party’s founding members, Akbar S Babar, said on Wednesday he has no confidence in the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) scrutiny committee, Geo News reported.

Speaking to the media here, Babar alleged the PTI had submitted fake documents to the ECP, and asked why details of the 23 bank accounts were not being made public. “The details of one of the 23 bank accounts were not revealed,” he added. “The scrutiny is not transparent. The scrutiny committee has failed; it was not working properly,” he said.

Babar further cast aspersions on the committee, saying: “There are seven days in a week, yet they held just 14 hearings, so how is that possible? Why are the facts being hidden? Why is the illegal funding of PTI being kept secret? People want to know the truth. The ruling party has received large-scale funding from illegal sources.”

“The scrutiny committee’s task was to examine the PTI’s documents, the petitioner said, alleging that it had “admitted to being under pressure” from the ruling party. “How can a scrutiny committee conduct a transparent investigation under pressure?,” Babar asked. “The ECP should investigate the foreign funding case on a daily basis and announce its decision. I have worked with the scrutiny committee for three years but their walk-out is unfortunate.”

On the other hand, the PTI’s legal counsel, Shah Khawar, said the scrutiny process had been completed and the committee has given its recommendations to the ECP. “The ECP told the scrutiny committee that some aspects were left in the report,” Khawar stated, adding that he did not know what those other aspects were.