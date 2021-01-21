Top domestic performers should be given time to learn: Younis

KARACHI: Pakistan recently announced nine uncapped players in the 20-man initial squad of the national cricket team for the two-match Test series against South Africa which will begin here with the opener at the National Stadium from January 26.

There is a huge debate going on on the merits and demerits of the selection which has been made by the selection committee headed by former Test batsman Mohammad Wasim, who preferred top performers of the domestic first-class season. But on Wednesday Pakistan’s batting coach Younis Khan stressed that these players should be given more time so that they could express themselves.

“Youngsters selected should stay with us for two to three series so that they could exhibit their skills,” Younis told a virtual news conference. “I don’t want to see them suffer if they fail to leave an early impression,” Younis said.

“We should give them time,” he was quick to add.

“We as coaching staff should assure these youngsters that they are not there just for a game or two but for long term. We should warmly welcome them as they are the top performers of the domestic cricket. I wish them success,” Younis said.

“I myself was lucky to survive in the initial four years of my Test career. So in Test cricket they (youngsters) need some time because your role is defined. It depends on players, how they express themselves at the top level,” Younis said.

He said said that a coach identifies mistakes of the players and then it is for the players to work on those weak points.

“A coach can identify mistakes of a player but then it is the responsibility of that player to rectify those mistakes. Those players who are able to do this and work harder become legends of the game,” Younis said.

He also spoke in favour of players’ freedom. “These days workload on players is more than it used to be in the past. We had with us one or two coaches and we used to get more freedom. I think players should be given more freedom. If players don’t make mistakes how can they bring perfection in their careers!” said Younis, a former Pakistan captain.

He said a high “concentration level” was key to success in Test cricket. “In Test cricket concentration level plays an important role. There are players who with flawed techniques score runs and there are some who despite having sound techniques cannot play big innings because they lack concentration,” Younis pointed out. “This is not only the case with Pakistani players but it’s a global issue. I think we should work to improve the concentration level of the players so that they could score more runs,” he said.

Younis said Pakistan should be able to dominate South Africa in home conditions.

“We should dominate in our home conditions. In Test cricket the first innings is very important. If you put on a 350-plus total on the board you get a grip on the match. I tell the players that they should take their time when they go to the crease but they must get advantage of the bad deliveries to keep the score-board moving,” Younis said.

In New Zealand, Pakistan suffered in Test series due to the absence of skipper Babar Azam, who sat out because of injuries. There was no one capable enough to fill the void. Younis agreed that the bench should be strong. “Yes, it’s very important to have a strong back-up which could help the team if one or two major players get injured,” Younis said.

He said he expected the National Stadium wicket to be supporting. “Although we are yet to see the pitch, I hope it will be supporting,” he said.

“There is usually a bit of reverse swing here in the evening and the ball also spins but overall I hope it will help both bowlers and batsmen,” he said.

Replying to a question, Younis agreed that the best players are not necessarily the best coaches. “Yes, I agree,” he said. “There are coaches who have not played much cricket but they are very good at what they do. I have learnt from Bob Woolmer who was not only a best coach but was a best friend. I must say that there should be friendly relations between coaches and players and coaches also should be open-hearted,” he said.