Shoaib outplays Ahmed in straight sets

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Shoaib outplayed Ahmed Chaudhry in straight sets to set an intriguing duel against Muzammil Murtaza for a place in the Davis Cup team for the World Group I tie against Japan.

The trials to pick the best three players from the backup lot are under way here at the PTF Complex.

On Wednesday, Shoaib got the better of Ahmed 6-3, 6-4. He will now face an important hurdle to clear his way to make it to the team. His next opponent will be Muzammil Murtaza. Muzammil has already lost two matches and cannot afford to lose another.