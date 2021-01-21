Iqbal Qasim against spin-friendly tracks for SA Tests

KARACHI: Former Pakistan Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim has said that it would not be a good idea to prepare a spin-friendly track for Tests against South Africa.

Talking to 'The News', he said that Pakistan should go with a balanced side, comprising six batsman, two spinners, two fast bowlers and one fast bowling all-rounder. “The wicket of NSK should be a normal Test match wicket which helps pace bowlers for initial two days and spinners later on,” said the former left-arm spinner.

He said the idea of having a spin-friendly pitch could backfire because Pakistan batsmen's record against quality spin bowling was not very good. “The South African spinners are also good. We should plan and make strategy keeping in mind all important points,” he added.

He said Pakistan suffered defeats in New Zeeland, but despite weaknesses and shortcomings, the team had the capability to bounce back against South Africa and give them tough time “if they do planning well and make a good strategy”.

Iqbal, a veteran of 50 Tests who was one of the best left arm spinners of his time, said that Pakistan cricket team is passing through a difficult period and needed backing to boost the confidence of the players.