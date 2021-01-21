Muzammil elected unopposed as PBF chairman

ISLAMABAD: As the Pakistan Boxing Federation’s (PBF) election date draws closer, Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain emerged as unopposed chairman of the federation while the election commission has rejected nomination papers of presidential candidate Jahangir Riaz.

Election commission secretary Hamdan Nazir confirmed that Jahangir’s nomination papers have been rejected.

“We have communicated to Jahangir through an email that he cannot contest elections for the president PBF under AIBA rules as he has a Russian passport, however till Thursday evening he can file an appeal. Usually, in such cases, one cannot appeal against the decision but we have given him an opportunity to clarify his position,” Hamdan said.

When asked about the AIBA rules, he said that these rules were approved in September 2020.

Article 16.2 says the national federation president and Executive Committee members must be national passport holders of the national federation country. In the event the president or Executive Committee member holds dual-nationality, he or she must decide upon one country they wish to represent and provide proof that it is his or her country of residence if requested to do so.

Hamdan added that Muzammil has been elected unopposed as chairman of the PBF.

“No other candidate has filed his papers for the post of chairman PBF. Since Muzammil was the only candidate thus he has been elected unopposed as the chairman. We have received his nomination papers that also contain his signatures.”