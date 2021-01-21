APO to mark diamond jubilee

ISLAMABAD: The Tokyo-based Asian Productivity Organization (APO) will mark its diamond jubilee through a virtual launch on today (January 21, 2021), a statement said on Wednesday.

Pakistan being one of the eight founding members will also host an APO 60th anniversary commemorative event in July 2021. All the events consist of international conferences, forums, and concurrent side programs and will produce anniversary publications, and videos.

Several declarations and statements will be aimed as the outputs of the programs. The launch marks the beginning of a year-long tribute to the 60-year productivity journey in Asia, showcasing productivity as a key enabler for the Asia-Pacific region, past, present, and future.

Ministers/senior officials from Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, and Pakistan are to convey congratulatory messages during the ceremony.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Le Xuan Dinh, Vietnam, and Chair of the APO, will salute the organization while emphasizing the power of digital technology and digital learning. Federal Minister for Industries and Production Muhammad Hammad Azhar has also conveyed his congratulatory Video Message for diamond Jubilee celebrations of APO, which is included in the program of the virtual launching event on January 21, 2021 and will be uploaded on YouTube and for use in other commemorative events of the APO in which public viewing of the message will take place all across the world.