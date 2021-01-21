CM Usman Buzdar greets nation on missile test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the successful test of Shaheen-III missile. While paying tributes to the scientists and engineers, he said the impregnable defence of the country has been more strengthened. Pakistan is a peaceful country but can respond to every aggression, he added.