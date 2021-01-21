close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
January 21, 2021

CM Usman Buzdar greets nation on missile test

Lahore

January 21, 2021

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the successful test of Shaheen-III missile. While paying tributes to the scientists and engineers, he said the impregnable defence of the country has been more strengthened. Pakistan is a peaceful country but can respond to every aggression, he added.

