Dry, cold weather to prevail

LAHORE:Dry and cold weather continued to prevail in the city here on Wednesday while Met officials predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.

The officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that fog was likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh. They predicted that very cold weather was expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan while cold and dry in other parts of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -13°C while in Lahore, it was 5°C and maximum was 20.3°C.