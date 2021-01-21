close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2021

Capital to have two pet-friendly parks

Islamabad

Islamabad:The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to create two pet-friendly parks in sectors F-6 and F-7 of the federal capital soon. These two parks will enable pet owners to spend time with their pets outdoors in a well-equipped and pet-friendly environment. Moreover, this step will be a harbinger for the promotion of animal rights and will be the first of its kind project in Pakistan.

