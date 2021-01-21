'Democracy has prevailed': Biden sworn in as 46th US president

WASHINGTON: Joe Biden on Wednesday became the 46th president of the United States with a call to unity, vowing to bridge deep divides and defeat domestic extremism two weeks after a mob attack tried to undo his election victory.



On a frigid but sunny day at the very Capitol building that was assaulted on January 6, Biden swore the oath of office moments after Kamala Harris. At 78, Biden is the oldest president in the US history and only the second Roman Catholic president. Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, became the highest-ranking woman in the US history and the first person of color as the nation's number two.

Biden spoke for just over 20 minutes after his swearing in. Here are some excerpts from his inaugural address. "Democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said before a National Mall that was virtually empty due to the ultra-tight security and a raging Covid-19 pandemic that he vowed to confront immediately.

"We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts, if we show a little tolerance and humility and we're willing to stand in the other person's shoes." "My whole soul is in putting America back together again," he added.

But Trump, who falsely said that he was cheated out of a second term and egged on his supporters before their rampage at the Capitol, broke 152 years of tradition by refusing to attend his successor's inauguration. Biden appealed to Trump's supporters, pledging to listen to all sides after four years of deep polarization in which Trump belittled minority groups and tried to cast doubts on basic facts.

“I will be a president for all Americans.” He also confronted head-on the rise of domestic extremism: the United States faces “a rise of political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront, and we will defeat.”

The vice president and her husband Doug Emhoff — America’s first-ever “second gentleman” — were escorted to the inauguration by Eugene Goodman, a Black police officer at the Capitol who lured the mostly white mob away from the Senate chambers in a video that went viral. Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff escorted former Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence down the steps of the US Capitol after the inauguration ceremony. The group spoke for a bit and were seen laughing together.

Central Washington took on the dystopian look of an armed camp, protected by some 25,000 National Guard troops tasked with preventing any repeat. The Supreme Court reported a bomb threat Wednesday morning. With the general public essentially barred from attending due to the pandemic, Biden’s audience at the National Mall instead was 200,000 flags planted to represent the absent crowds.

Biden nonetheless brought in star power — absent four years ago with Trump. Lady Gaga who sang the national anthem and Tom Hanks prepared for a televised evening appearance with the new president. Jennifer Lopez sang a pop rendition of “This Land is Your Land,” often considered the unofficial US national anthem.

Biden signed 17 executive orders including to immediately rejoin the Paris climate accord, stop the US exit from the World Health Organization and those related to environment, Covid-19 and the economy. Biden, who has vowed a major escalation of vaccination against Covid, warned of a “dark winter” still ahead from the pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the United States, more than in any other country.

Biden will also end Trump’s much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration, the aides said.

With so many domestic challenges, Biden delved little in his inaugural address into foreign policy, a longtime passion for the former senator, saying: “We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again.”

Many Republican lawmakers are praising President Biden’s speech and his handling of the transition – including the GOP senators whom Biden will need to advance his agenda. Mitt Romney told reporters that Biden’s speech was “very powerful,” while Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy he looked forward to “go forth from here together.” He presented President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a photo from the inauguration ceremony.

Among those attending the ceremony were three of his predecessors: Barack Obama - under whom Mr Biden served for eight years as vice-president - Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

The US First Couple travelled to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The secure car President Joe Biden is traveling in today has a double-digit plate: 46, in honor of Biden becoming the US’s 46th president.

President Joe Biden also led the inaugural parade and tweeted from the @POTUS account for the first time following the inauguration ceremony, writing: “There is no time to waste when it comes to tackling the crises we face.”

Later, Biden walked onto the White House grounds for the first time as President. He was greeted by military members and a band with first lady Jill Biden by his side. The band played “Hail to the Chief” and “God Bless America” as the couple looked out.

Earlier, Trump left the White House at about 13:00 GMT and flew to the nearby Andrews Air Force base. In his farewell address, he highlighted what he regarded as the successes of his presidency. “We will be back in some form,” vowed Trump, who retains a hold on much of the Republican Party despite being the first president to be impeached twice. Trump did not address Biden by name but, in a rare hint of graciousness, wished the next administration “great luck and great success.”

A spokesman said Trump maintained one tradition by leaving a letter for Biden, although the contents were unknown. In one of his last acts before departing the White House, Trump pardoned or commuted the sentenced of 73 people including allies. The 74-year-old then left for his Mar-a-Lago golf club in Florida, where he arrived later in the morning.

Many overseas leaders breathed a sigh of relief at the end of Trump’s hawkish, go-it-alone presidency, with Biden’s team pledging greater cooperation with the rest of the world. World leaders, politicians and religious leaders congatulated the newly inaugurated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of messages today. Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan said: “I congratulate President @JoeBiden on his inauguration. Look forward to working with @POTUS in building a stronger Pak-US partnership through trade & economic engagement, countering climate change, improving public health, combating corruption & promoting peace in region & beyond.” In a series of tweets, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also offered his “warmest congratulations” to Biden and Harris.