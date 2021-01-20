ECP must respond to questions against PTI’s foreign funding

UMERKOT: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to respond to the raging questions about the PTI being funded by India and Israel.

Addressing a grand rally in Umerkot on the occasion of the first anniversary of the late party leader and former provincial minister Syed Ali Mardan Shah on Tuesday, the PPP chairman said that the democratic forces of Pakistan protested at the ECP office to seek answers to questions being raised since 2014 about the foreign donors of the PTI.

To date, the ECP has not explained why the party received funding from outside, he added. He said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was considered a security risk, but what about the PTI government that was funded by foreign countries.

The government must be disqualified, he demanded. Terming the prime minister as incompetent and illegitimate, Bilawal said he does not care for the people because he is being funded by foreign donors. He must be sent home to end the oppression and economic and social injustice. He said that farmers and labourers have lost their livelihoods to the tsunami of inflation. Those who campaigned against corruption turned out to be the most corrupt, and pointed out at the Peshawar’s Metro Bus Project, which is the most expensive and where buses regularly catch fire.

Congratulating the people of Umerkot for sending a clear message to Islamabad in the by-elections by rejecting the PTI allies, Bilawal said the people of Umerkot did not vote for those who sided with Musharraf in the past and are now with Imran Khan. Paying homage to the late Syed Ali Mardan Shah, the PPP chairman said that he had always stood by the PPP and supported the people of Umerkot. He expressed the hope that Syed Ameer Ali Shah, the newly elected MPA from PS-52, like his late father, would always support and work for the people of Umerkot.