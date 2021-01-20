close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

Tahir Rai appointed PPO Balochistan

National

Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

LAHORE: The Establishment Division has appointed Additional IG CTD Punjab Muhammad Tahir Rai as provincial police officer (PPO/IG) Balochistan with immediate effect.

A notification has been issued in this regard. Tahir Rai served as Addl IG Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Punjab for six years (2014-2021). He was awarded Hilal-e-Shujaat for controlling terrorism in Punjab. As far as his educational qualification is concerned, he had done his LLB from SM Law College Karachi and LLM from London. He joined the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) in 1993. Before being appointed as additional IG CTD, he had served as DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Bahawalpur, DIG Faisalabad, DIG Elite Force, DPO Sheikhupura, DPO Rahimyar Khan, DPO Muzaffargarh, SP HQs Karachi, ASP Defence Karachi, ASP Hyderabad and ASP Khairpur.

