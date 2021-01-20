close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
January 20, 2021

1 killed in Bara road accident

National

BARA: A man was killed and two others sustained injuries in a collision between a motorbike and rickshaw in Bara tehsil of the Khyber district on Tuesday.

The sources said the collision took place in Aziz Market on Frontier

Road. Three bike riders sustained injuries who were shifted to the hospital where one of them identified as Rodi Gul succumbed to his injuries.

