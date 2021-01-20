French trial opens for ex-PM Balladur over Karachi kickbacks

PARIS: Former French prime minister Edouard Balladur appeared in court Tuesday on charges he used kickbacks from 1990s arms deals to help finance a presidential bid, in a case that has already seen six people sentenced to prison terms. Balladur, 91, made no statement to a throng of journalists at the Court of Justice of the Republic, which hears cases involving ministerial misconduct.

The conservative ex-premier joins a long list of senior French politicians pursued for alleged financial wrongdoing, including former president Nicolas Sarkozy and his predecessor, Jacques Chirac. Also on trial is Balladur’s former defence minister Francois Leotard, 78.